Digi-Key launches new BOM MTBF calculator

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key Electronics has partnered with BQR Reliability Engineering Ltd to deliver a simple yet powerful Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF) calculator to support Digi-Key’s global customers.

Digi-Key has undertaken this venture to enable efficient and cost-effective use of BQR’s software solution in a SaaS mode to evaluate products’ Bill of Materials (BOM) MTBF.

“The new BOM MTBF application will enable Digi-Key customers to easily compare different BOMs MTBF, making sure the design meets the reliability goal early in the design process, before manufacturing,” said Yizhak Bot, founder and CTO of BQR Reliability Engineering.

“With Pareto reports showing the most unreliable components, it will ensure the selection of components that balance reliability and cost. It will also provide measures for warranty analysis, design reviews, tenders, product data sheets, and design trade-offs.”

This tool makes it easy and quick to calculate MTBF for BOMs of any size. All one needs to do is export the BOM file and click on ‘Launch Calculator’ on the Digi-Key website. The online application includes a library smart data auto-complete for BOM components using AI, fast calculation engine, and detailed Pareto and graphic reports. This calculator is not only easy to use, but also 100% secure where the components library and results are saved on the user’s desktop (not on BQR server).

Users can also conduct quick ‘What If’ analyses, checking how a component’s quality level will increase the product MTBF.

“Digi-Key is excited to launch this new MTBF calculator, which enables customers to see the component dependencies that their circuits are relying on and helps them determine the best mix of parts to use,” said Randall Restle, VP, Applications Engineering at Digi-Key.

“Digi-Key and BQR want to make it fast and easy for customers to achieve their design and end-product goals.”

To launch the calculator, please visit the Digi-Key website.