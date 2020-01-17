Digi-Key Electronics launches Startup Survival Guide

Leading global electronic components distributor, Digi-Key Electronics participated in the CES 2020 held earlier this month in Las Vegas, USA. CES also hosted Eureka Park, the global stage for innovation, showcasing more than 1,200 startups, where Digi-Key launched their Startup Survival Guide.

A robust 104-page guide created in conjunction with Startups Magazine, the guide features tools, resources and first-hand accounts from successful startups to help guide innovators in their journey from ideation through production and beyond.

“Digi-Key was founded and is still owned by a maker professional,” says David Sandys, director, business ecosystem development for Digi-Key. “Even though we stock a wider selection of electronic components than any other distributor and sell products to startups in over 100 countries, we still retain our entrepreneurial spirit and are committed to equipping every startup with what they need to be successful.”

Digi-Key is excited to share this free reference guide for startups so that startup hopefuls can bring their ideas to fruition. As a preferred partner when it comes to rapid prototyping, Digi-Key works with thousands of startups every year. The distributor is a valuable part of the entrepreneurship journey for innovators to even get to Eureka Park.

The guide can be freely downloaded at startups.digikey.com.

“Startups Magazine, the print and digital publication championing tech startups, is excited to exhibit alongside fellow startups in the Eureka Park at CES 2020. The biggest consumer tech event on the calendar provides an unparalleled opportunity to learn about new innovations and industry developments, and meet with inspiring entrepreneurs,” said Daisy Stapley-Bunten, editor and founder of Startups Magazine.

For hardware innovators, founders, investors and industry professionals attending CES, Digi-Key also sponsored Hardware Massive’s Startup Event at Caesars Palace. As the platinum sponsor of the event, Digi-Key executives were in attendance with over 400 industry professionals from around the globe to network and learn what’s new and exciting in hardware for 2020.