Digi-Key and Fingerprint Cards partner for global distribution

Leading global electronic components distributor, Digi-Key Electronics has entered into a global distribution partnership with Fingerprint Cards AB, providing Digi-Key customers with standalone, compact biometric fingerprint sensor solutions.

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) is a world-leading biometrics company from Sweden. Its solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch.

“We are excited about the new partnership with Fingerprint Cards,” said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key.

“Biometric authentication is growing as it continues to be implemented into new applications and devices. Digi-Key now offers customers an easy path to develop secure devices with integrated capacitive fingerprint sensor technology.”

Michel Roig, senior vice president, payments & access at Fingerprints said, “This is a step for us to be able to scale with FPC BM-Lite and to reach new verticals that require additional sales channels to drive business. Digi-Key will help us reach out and find new potential markets and application areas.”

For more information about Fingerprints and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.