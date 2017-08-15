Zenith Award winners announced

It was time for those in the process and control engineering space to shine last night as the winners of the 14th Annual Zenith Awards were announced at Doltone House in Hyde Park, Sydney. The quality of nominees was high and the technology on display amazing, while MC Craig Reucassell made it an enjoyable night for all with his sharp wit and keen observations about the process and control industry. The PACE team thanks the judges for their time for judging the awards, while a big congratulations goes to the finalists and winners. Below is the list of winners in each category.
Best Network Implementation sponsored by Beckhoff
Matthews Australasia – manufacturing traceability
Best PLC, HMI and Sensor Product sponsored by Bestech
VEGA Australia – VegaPuls 69
Power and Energy Management
Nano-Nouvelle – Li-ion battery project
Water and Wastewater Control
CST Wastewater Solutions – RAPTOR
Young Achiever sponsored by SICK
Michaela Craft – BOC Gases
Mining and Mineral Process Control
Columbus Group – double-bed mining system
Safety System Innovation
YUMARR Automation – JumboGuard
Manufacturing Control sponsored by IICA
Matthews Australasia – egg-packaging integrated inspection
Machine Builder sponsored by B&R Automation
HMPS – HMPS5000 wraparound case packer