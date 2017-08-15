Zenith Award winners announced

It was time for those in the process and control engineering space to shine last night as the winners of the 14th Annual Zenith Awards were announced at Doltone House in Hyde Park, Sydney. The quality of nominees was high and the technology on display amazing, while MC Craig Reucassell made it an enjoyable night for all with his sharp wit and keen observations about the process and control industry. The PACE team thanks the judges for their time for judging the awards, while a big congratulations goes to the finalists and winners. Below is the list of winners in each category.

Best Network Implementation sponsored by Beckhoff

Matthews Australasia – manufacturing traceability

Best PLC, HMI and Sensor Product sponsored by Bestech

VEGA Australia – VegaPuls 69

Power and Energy Management

Nano-Nouvelle – Li-ion battery project

Water and Wastewater Control

CST Wastewater Solutions – RAPTOR

Young Achiever sponsored by SICK

Michaela Craft – BOC Gases

Mining and Mineral Process Control

Columbus Group – double-bed mining system

Safety System Innovation

YUMARR Automation – JumboGuard

Manufacturing Control sponsored by IICA

Matthews Australasia – egg-packaging integrated inspection

Machine Builder sponsored by B&R Automation

HMPS – HMPS5000 wraparound case packer