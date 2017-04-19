WTIA: Better training does away with 457 visas

The Welding Technology Institute of Australia (WTIA) welcomes the Federal Government’s initiative to abolish 457 visas.

WTIA CEO Geoff Crittenden said contractors had, for many years, been using the 457 visa system to bring less-qualified, lower-skilled welders to Australia to avoid paying market rates.

But he warned that, unless Australia’s trade training system was rectified, the nation’s capacity to deliver projects that rely on welders’ skills and qualifications would be crippled.

A prime example was the government’s ambitious $90 billion defence shipbuilding program.

‘‘The Federal Government must collaborate with the states and territories and industry to deliver a coordinated vocational education and training (VET) and certification program to deliver welders qualified to the international standards the industry needs,’’ Crittenden said.

‘‘It would be insane to restrict the supply of overseas welders without taking steps first to ensure there are enough Australian welders to fill the gap.’’

He said long-term decline in the TAFE budget for welder training; use of the training syllabus as an ‘‘ideological football’’ between unions and employer groups; and relentless bickering between governments on VET funding had resulted in young people joining the workforce with qualifications that do not meet the industry's basic needs.

Crittenden also called on the Federal Government to establish a compliance regime to ensure all fabricated steel was certified as compliant to Australian or recognised international standards.

‘‘That will avoid contractors simply exporting jobs aby fabricating a greater proportion of components overseas,” said Crittenden.

‘‘There is currently no legislation to protect the public from dangerous, sub-standard welding on imported, fabricated steel. WTIA has long been warning governments that a substantial part of this country’s imported steel infrastructure is unsafe.

‘‘Bridges, light poles, crash barriers and road gantries made overseas do not always meet Australian welding standards and have the potential to fail. Lives could be lost.”

A compliance scheme would be in line with the government’s own procurement guidelines and those adopted by a majority of the states. ‘‘While governments have legislated policies to buy Australian-made products in preference to overseas fabrications, there is no compliance scheme in place to stop unsafe fabricated steel products being imported,’’ he said.