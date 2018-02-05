World’s largest virtual power plant to create 500 SA jobs

The world’s largest virtual power plant will create more than 500 renewable energy jobs – with South Australian manufacturers set to play a key role.

Around 250 new jobs will be created through the installation of Tesla Powerwall 2 products on as many as 50,000 state homes over the next four years.

Up to 260 extra jobs are also expected to be created throughout the supply chain, with the government’s contract with Tesla stipulating that local contractors must be used.

“South Australian jobs are our number one priority, and I want South Australia to be the epicentre of the renewable energy industry,” said South Australia Premier Jay Weatherill.

“More renewable energy means cheaper power for all South Australians, but it also means the jobs of the future.

“We want South Australian companies to reap the benefits of our major renewable energy projects, which is why we insisted upon local manufacturing for the virtual power plant.”

The State Government will also contribute $1.25 million to help South Australian businesses secure contracts on major renewable energy projects.

The funds will help local companies meet costs when preparing their pitch for large-scale projects.

More than 6,500 South Australians have already registered an expression of interest to host a solar and battery system as part of the virtual power plant.

“With the Tesla battery at Jamestown in place, the Port Augusta solar thermal plant under development and now the world’s largest virtual power plant announced, South Australia is leading the way in the storage of renewable energy,” said state energy minister Tom Koutsantonis.

“This is a booming global industry and we want as many jobs in this sector as possible created here in South Australia.”