Workplace Health & Safety Show 2018 debuts in Melbourne

Over 2,300 health and safety decision makers from multiple sectors across Australia attended the Workplace Health & Safety Show 2018, a two-day event held in the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on May 23-24, showcasing technology, ideas and practises of the safety world.

The Workplace Health & Safety Show was a key event for the inaugural #SAFETYSCAPE. An initiative of the highly respected Safety Institute of Australia, the peak body in Australia representing OHS safety professionals, #SAFETYSCAPE is a new week-long program of events, workshops, forums, seminars and conferences.

The Safety Institute of Australia’s own two day National Health & Safety Conference:In Practice was a success with delegates from all around Australia discussing some of the challenges currently faced by WHS professionals and practitioners.

A highlight of the event was the Live Action Theatre Program, where a series of events saw professionals discussing the day’s hot topics including, sexual harassment in the workplace, risk assessment, hazard awareness and speaking up.

Of keen interest to the attendees was the Free Education Program. Across 14 talks, seminars and panel discussions industry professionals shed a light on a variety of important topics including mental health in the workplace, ground-breaking new technologies, and navigating ever-changing safety industry standards.

“The free education program received a huge amount of interest from attendees. We had a very wide cross section of industries in take part in the education program which is a tell-tale sign of the importance and enthusiasm within the industry to stay abreast of the latest developments,” said International Exhibition and Conference Group CEO, Marie Kinsella.

The Free Education Program was divided into two streams: Health Hub, tackling the ways businesses can keep staff happy and healthy; and the Safety Spot, exploring the very forefront of safety solutions with the latest industry technologies and developments.

With work-related stress causing a staggering 92 per cent of all work-related mental disorder claims, Mental Health was a key pillar of the Health Hub. In the seminar ManagingStress and Anxiety – Ways To Help Your Team, Samuel Eddy, a Mental Health Expert with Open Change, walked a standing-room only audience through how to identify the signs and symptoms of a work-stressed or anxious team member, how to help and talk to someone in your team who may be suffering and ways in which to reduce work stress and anxiety within a team.

While many visitors were engaging in topical discussions in the free seminars, others were testing out all kinds of new and exciting products and services on the showroom floor.

Popular exhibitors this year included cloud-based safety expert myosh, a major sponsor of the event, car manufacturer Hyundai, lockout supplier Cirlock, and safety training leaders Deltawest Training. They were joined on the showroom floor with leading brands CPR SafeInd showcasing their range of safety guarding, A-Safe and their polymer safety barriers, Pathtech, the number 1 selling saliva testing device in Australia, and major safety product manufacturer and supplier, MSA.