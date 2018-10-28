WorkCover QLD secures two national awards in injury management

WorkCover Queensland has received multiple awards for its excellence in managing serious injuries, particularly its involvement in return-to-work programs for victims of traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries.

The award recognises Sandra Hennessy, a WorkCover customer advisor who has managed or assisted in supporting these workers.

WorkCover has also completed a four-year, award-winning redesign of the organisation’s digital services to improve its services for appropriate stakeholders, which earned the organisation a win in the digital innovation category.

Further, WorkCover customer manager, Teegan Jordan, has earned a finalist status in the emerging leader category for her leadership managing a portfolio of claims.

The awards were presented by the provider of training programs and events Personal Injury and Education Foundation (PIEF) in Adelaide.

WorkCover Queensland provides mining forums and advice in the areas of workplace injuries prevention, employees’ safe return to work and workers’ compensation. The government body provides workers’ compensation insurance in Queensland since 1997.