Women in Industry is back for 2018!

This is your opportunity to celebrate the women who are driving change in your industry and in doing so, breaking down barriers and creating new possibilities for the next generation.

The Women in Industry Conference and Awards are returning from a successful 2017 edition. Join us on Thursday 14 June 2018 in Sydney, for this highly anticipated event!

The Conference and Awards aim to encourage and recognise the success achieved by women in sectors that have traditionally been male-dominated, including road transport, logistics and materials handling, infrastructure, manufacturing, mining and engineering industries.

This conversation is one that requires both women and men to be involved and to help in this process, we’re encouraging all Conference attendees to bring a male colleague with them.

Thursday 14 June 2018

Conference: 9:00am – 5:00pm, Doltone House Hyde Park

Awards: 7:00pm, Doltone House Jones Bay