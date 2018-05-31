Women in Industry Awards' nominees announced

Congratulations to all the Women in Industry nominees. The winners will be announced at a gala event to be held at Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf, Sydney on Thursday June 14.

SOCIAL LEADER OF THE YEAR

This category recognises those individuals who have significantly effected positive change within their local or regional community.

Lama Tayeh – Founder and CEO, LULUMPR

Anna Hopkins – Founder, The Low Carb Living Group

April Whittam – Manager Brand and Sponsorship, Aurizon Holdings Limited

Federica Guidi – Global Sales and Business Development Manager, VISA Global Logistics

Margaretta Adam – Manager CSR Community Support Program, CSR LIMITED

RISING STAR OF THE YEAR

Recognition for individuals who show significant promise within their chosen industry or who have reached new goals at the start of their career.

Rachael Hedges – Marketing Manager, Wiley

Amanda Parkinson – Divisional Communications Manager HSE/HR, Toll Global Logistics

Edith Butterfield – Customer Services Manager, BOC Limited

Alessandra Viviani – Relationship Manager Valuable Cargo, VISA Global Logistics

Allison Basford – Property Development Manager, CSR LIMITED

Marie Fowler – Graduate Civil Engineer, Stantec

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER OF THE YEAR

This category seeks out Business Development Managers who have created new growth opportunities which allowed their organisation to expand and generate greater revenue.

Rene Rose – Managing Partner, Positiv

Federica Guidi – Global Sales and Business Development Manager, VISA Global Logistics

Debora Barbagli – Business Development Manager, VISA Global Logistics

Ashleigh O’Brien – Business Manager Energy, CSR LIMITED

Emma Young – Professional Disruptor and Customer Advocacy, CSR LIMITED

Min Chen – Business Intelligence Manager, Atlas Copco Compressors