Women in Industry Awards' nominees announced

Congratulations to all the Women in Industry nominees. The winners will be announced at a gala event to be held at Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf, Sydney on Thursday June 14.
SOCIAL LEADER OF THE YEAR
This category recognises those individuals who have significantly effected positive change within their local or regional community.
Lama Tayeh – Founder and CEO, LULUMPR
Anna Hopkins – Founder, The Low Carb Living Group
April Whittam – Manager Brand and Sponsorship, Aurizon Holdings Limited
Federica Guidi – Global Sales and Business Development Manager, VISA Global Logistics
Margaretta Adam – Manager CSR Community Support Program, CSR LIMITED
RISING STAR OF THE YEAR
Recognition for individuals who show significant promise within their chosen industry or who have reached new goals at the start of their career.
Rachael Hedges – Marketing Manager, Wiley
Amanda Parkinson – Divisional Communications Manager HSE/HR, Toll Global Logistics
Edith Butterfield – Customer Services Manager, BOC Limited
Alessandra Viviani – Relationship Manager Valuable Cargo, VISA Global Logistics
Allison Basford – Property Development Manager, CSR LIMITED
Marie Fowler – Graduate Civil Engineer, Stantec
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER OF THE YEAR
This category seeks out Business Development Managers who have created new growth opportunities which allowed their organisation to expand and generate greater revenue.
Rene Rose – Managing Partner, Positiv
Federica Guidi – Global Sales and Business Development Manager, VISA Global Logistics
Debora Barbagli – Business Development Manager, VISA Global Logistics
Ashleigh O’Brien – Business Manager Energy, CSR LIMITED
Emma Young – Professional Disruptor and Customer Advocacy, CSR LIMITED
Min Chen – Business Intelligence Manager, Atlas Copco Compressors
Recognition of individuals who have helped shape a positive view of their industry and/or helped to create a policy change which benefits those working in the sector.
Kaye Barker – Ferry Master, Harbour City Ferries
Lama Tayeh – Founder and CEO, LULUMPR
Elena Gosse – Chief Executive Officer, Australian Innovative Systems Pty Ltd
Cassie Lamont – Team Leader (Warehouse), VISA Global Logistics
Julie Reynolds – General Manager Finance, PGH Bricks and Pavers
Allyson Boys – General Manager Health Safety and Environment, Toll Global Logistics
Cassie Lamont – Team Leader (Warehouse)
Juliet Maynard – People and Safety Manager, Monier Roofing
Narelle Plapp – CEO, Grain Bake & Co. Australia
Kaye Barker – Ferry Master, Harbour City Ferries
Karen Cross – Sales Manager for Northern NSW, Elgas
Sylvia Maragos – Client Relationship Manager, VISA Global Logistics
Gita Pendharkar – Senior Educator, RMIT University
This category recognises an individual who has thought ‘outside the box’ to implement an outstanding personal contribution to their manufacturing business and the wider manufacturing community.
Narelle Plapp – CEO, Grain Bake & Co. Australia
Tatiana Kuzovova – General Manager, From Granny
Anna Hopkins – Founder, The Low Carb Living Group
Elena Gosse – Chief Executive Officer, Australian Innovative Systems Pty Ltd
Cassandra Barton – Special Gases Coordinator, BOC Limited
Christine Vickers – Eastern Regional Manager, Viridian GF
This category recognises individuals who have made a positive contribution to one of the many facets of the mining industry.
Rose Lindner – Environmental Advisor, Diversified Minerals Pty Ltd
Sabina Shugg – Founder and Chair, Women in Mining WA
Jacqui McGill – Olympic Dam Asset President, BHP
This award recognises an individual who has shown leadership in engineering, technological excellence and innovation.
Romana Tomic – Process Engineer Special Gases, BOC Limited
Xiaoke Yi – Theme Leader Computing, Communication and Security, Australian Institute for Nanoscale Science and Technology
Julia Lamborn – Associate Dean Education, Professor in Environmental Engineering, Monash University
This category recognises an individual who has gone above and beyond to improve and positively impact the Australian road transport industry.
Sarah Jones – Road Transport General Manager Health Safety and Environment, Toll Global Logistics
Jacqueline Brotherton – Transport Manager, Oxford Cold Storage
Sharon Middleton – Director, Whiteline Transport