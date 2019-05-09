Women in Industry Awards 2019 finalists announced

The 2019 Women in Industry Awards finalists have been revealed and showcase the exceptional women who have achieved success through leadership, innovation and commitment to their sector.

This year’s awards encompass the mining, engineering, manufacturing, process control and commercial road transport industries.

Tickets to the 2019 Women in Industry Awards are on sale, with the gala event taking place on June 6 at The Park in Albert Park, Melbourne.

SOCIAL LEADER OF THE YEAR



This category recognises those individuals who have significantly effected positive change within their local or regional community.

Alanna Vial – Process automation engineer, BlueScope

Amy Kaa – Corporate communications specialist, Bosch Australia

Djuna Pollard – Executive GM power services, Power and Water Corporation

Emma Greenhatch – General manager, Food and Agribusiness Network

Krystel Cochico – Marketing & communications manager, VISA Global Logistics

Penelope Twemlow – Chair and CEO, Women in Power

Victoria Tampe – Brand manager, Bosch Australia

Vikki Venables – Operations manager, Linfox Australia

RISING STAR OF THE YEAR

Recognition for individuals who show significant promise within their chosen industry or who have reached new goals at the start of their career.

Anna Townshend – Workshop business coordinator, Bosch Australia

Christine Zammit – customer service manager, Elgas

Diana Delac – Site engineer, Fulton Hogan

Emily Reuter – State planning & resources manager Woolworths VIC, Linfox

Emma Godsell – Metal fabrication apprentice, Allied Gran Systems

Gabriela Orazem Ramos Machado – Key account manager, VISA Global Logistics

Gemma Cook – Senior accountant, PGH Bricks & Pavers

Jane Armstrong – Associate, TTW

Jasmin Perry – Account manager, Rockwell Automation

Margarida Marques – NSW regional planning manager, Downer EDI Works

Melissa Tinetti – Associate dean of industry programs, RMIT University

Paigan Hickmott – Plant controller, Roy Hill

Tina Dreher – Planning and resources manager, Linfox

Tyng Huang – HSE transformation manager, Toll Group

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER OF THE YEAR

This category seeks out business development managers who have created new growth opportunities which allowed their organisation to expand and generate greater revenue.

Claudia Ledesma – Finance manager, Epiroc Australia

Jacqueline Las Pinas – Account manager, Rockwell Automation

Melissa Waters – Marketing, brand and innovation manager, Hebel & Velocity

INDUSTRY ADVOCACY AWARD

Recognition of individuals who have helped shape a positive view of their industry and/or helped to create a policy change which benefits those working in the sector.

Alanna Walding – CEO, Women in Safety

Alice Edwards – Technical project engineer, Crane Industry Council of Australia

Amita Iyer – Acting associate dean, RMIT University

Amy Kaa – Corporate communications specialist, Bosch Australia

Gayle Sloan – CEO, Waste Management & Resource Recovery Association of Australia

Jan Dobbie – HR manager, Varley Group

Sarah Kate Vogler – Customs broker, Panalpina

Victoria Tampe – Brand manager, Bosch Australia

SAFETY ADVOCACY AWARD

Safety is of utmost concern and this category highlights those individuals working actively to improve safety for their industry.

Alanna Walding – CEO, Women in Safety

Djuna Pollard – Executive GM Power Services, Power and Water Corporation

Kristen Sandford – Safety manager, CSR

Tania Matthews – Group manager safety and sustainability, Linfox

MENTOR OF THE YEAR

This category recognises those individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to developing female talent within their organisation and wider industry.

Amber Burdett-Dow – Customer experience program manager, BOC

Celeste Ward – Process engineer, Stance

Claire Bennett – Principal engineer, AECOM

Kristi Mandich – Projects director, Varley Group

Kylie Fraser – President FMGC, Linfox

Melanie Stewart – Principal manager corporate communications, Roads and Maritime Services

Nada Zahr – Learning & development manager, CSR

Stefanie King – GM Engineerings Varley Vehicles, Varley Group

Trish Chapallaz – Managing director, Solar 4 RVs

EXCELLENCE IN MANUFACTURING

This category recognises an individual who has thought ‘outside the box’ to implement an outstanding personal contribution to their manufacturing business and the wider manufacturing community.

Adele Gross – Operations specialist, Robert Bosch Australia

Amber Burdett-Dow – Customer experience program manager, BOC

Melanie Pollock – Director product quality, Quality Systems & Operational Excellence Australia & NZ, GM Holden

Melissa Murray – Project manager, Varley Group

Natalie Bond – Deputy GM systems integration, High Capacity Metro Trains Project, Downer EDI

Rebecca Stringfellow – Quality manager, Vesco Foods

Stefanie King – GM Engineering Varley Vehicles, Varley Group

EXCELLENCE IN MINING

This category recognises individuals who have made a positive contribution to one of the many facets of the mining industry.

Jodi Moffitt – Manager planning, Roy Hill

Loretta Lynch – Head of finance & regulation, Aurizon

Maria Joyce – Head of business planning, BHP

EXCELLENCE IN ENGINEERING

This award recognises an individual who has shown leadership in engineering, technological excellence and innovation.

Alana Duncker – Senior sonsultant, Stantec Australia

Elly Drummond – Supply chain optimisation program manager, CSR Lightweight Systems

Felicity Kelleher – Shift supervisor, CSR Lightweight Systems

Grace Carpp – Senior civil engineer, TTW

Johanna Gregg – Senior project manager, Downer EDI Works

Natalie Bond – Deputy GM systems integration, High Capacity Metro Trains Project, Downer EDI

Rachael Sleep – Project manager/engineer, Roads and Maritime Services

Rose Ferguson – Principal engineer transportation, Stantec

EXCELLENCE IN ROAD TRANSPORT

This category recognises an individual who has gone above and beyond to improve and positively impact the Australian road transport industry.

Candice Lureman – Truck driver, VISA Global Logistics

Debbie Reich – General manager Woolworths, Linfox

Grace Lennox – Warehouse supervisor, Atlas Copco Compressors

Michelle Aspinall – Site manager, Linfox

Rose Ferguson – Principal engineer transportation, Stantec

Sondra Kremerskothen – Group manager training, Linfox

Vanessa Williams – Load coordinator, Linx Logistics

