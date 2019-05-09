Women in Industry Awards 2019 finalists announced

The 2019 Women in Industry Awards finalists have been revealed and showcase the exceptional women who have achieved success through leadership, innovation and commitment to their sector.
This year’s awards encompass the mining, engineering, manufacturing, process control and commercial road transport industries.
Tickets to the 2019 Women in Industry Awards are on sale, with the gala event taking place on June 6 at The Park in Albert Park, Melbourne.
Below are the finalists:
SOCIAL LEADER OF THE YEAR
This category recognises those individuals who have significantly effected positive change within their local or regional community.
Alanna Vial – Process automation engineer, BlueScope
Amy Kaa – Corporate communications specialist, Bosch Australia
Djuna Pollard – Executive GM power services, Power and Water Corporation
Emma Greenhatch – General manager, Food and Agribusiness Network
Krystel Cochico – Marketing & communications manager, VISA Global Logistics
Penelope Twemlow – Chair and CEO, Women in Power
Victoria Tampe – Brand manager, Bosch Australia
Vikki Venables – Operations manager, Linfox Australia
RISING STAR OF THE YEAR
Recognition for individuals who show significant promise within their chosen industry or who have reached new goals at the start of their career.
Anna Townshend – Workshop business coordinator, Bosch Australia
Christine Zammit – customer service manager, Elgas
Diana Delac – Site engineer, Fulton Hogan
Emily Reuter – State planning & resources manager Woolworths VIC, Linfox
Emma Godsell – Metal fabrication apprentice, Allied Gran Systems
Gabriela Orazem Ramos Machado – Key account manager, VISA Global Logistics
Gemma Cook – Senior accountant, PGH Bricks & Pavers
Jane Armstrong – Associate, TTW
Jasmin Perry – Account manager, Rockwell Automation
Margarida Marques – NSW regional planning manager, Downer EDI Works
Melissa Tinetti – Associate dean of industry programs, RMIT University
Paigan Hickmott – Plant controller, Roy Hill
Tina Dreher – Planning and resources manager, Linfox
Tyng Huang – HSE transformation manager, Toll Group
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER OF THE YEAR
This category seeks out business development managers who have created new growth opportunities which allowed their organisation to expand and generate greater revenue.
Claudia Ledesma – Finance manager, Epiroc Australia
Jacqueline Las Pinas – Account manager, Rockwell Automation
Melissa Waters – Marketing, brand and innovation manager, Hebel & Velocity
INDUSTRY ADVOCACY AWARD
Recognition of individuals who have helped shape a positive view of their industry and/or helped to create a policy change which benefits those working in the sector.
Alanna Walding – CEO, Women in Safety
Alice Edwards – Technical project engineer, Crane Industry Council of Australia
Amita Iyer – Acting associate dean, RMIT University
Amy Kaa – Corporate communications specialist, Bosch Australia
Gayle Sloan – CEO, Waste Management & Resource Recovery Association of Australia
Jan Dobbie – HR manager, Varley Group
Sarah Kate Vogler – Customs broker, Panalpina
Victoria Tampe – Brand manager, Bosch Australia
SAFETY ADVOCACY AWARD
Safety is of utmost concern and this category highlights those individuals working actively to improve safety for their industry.
Alanna Walding – CEO, Women in Safety
Djuna Pollard – Executive GM Power Services, Power and Water Corporation
Kristen Sandford – Safety manager, CSR
Tania Matthews – Group manager safety and sustainability, Linfox
MENTOR OF THE YEAR
This category recognises those individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to developing female talent within their organisation and wider industry.
Amber Burdett-Dow – Customer experience program manager, BOC
Celeste Ward – Process engineer, Stance
Claire Bennett – Principal engineer, AECOM
Kristi Mandich – Projects director, Varley Group
Kylie Fraser – President FMGC, Linfox
Melanie Stewart – Principal manager corporate communications, Roads and Maritime Services
Nada Zahr – Learning & development manager, CSR
Stefanie King – GM Engineerings Varley Vehicles, Varley Group
Trish Chapallaz – Managing director, Solar 4 RVs
EXCELLENCE IN MANUFACTURING
This category recognises an individual who has thought ‘outside the box’ to implement an outstanding personal contribution to their manufacturing business and the wider manufacturing community.
Adele Gross – Operations specialist, Robert Bosch Australia
Amber Burdett-Dow – Customer experience program manager, BOC
Melanie Pollock – Director product quality, Quality Systems & Operational Excellence Australia & NZ, GM Holden
Melissa Murray – Project manager, Varley Group
Natalie Bond – Deputy GM systems integration, High Capacity Metro Trains Project, Downer EDI
Rebecca Stringfellow – Quality manager, Vesco Foods
Stefanie King – GM Engineering Varley Vehicles, Varley Group
EXCELLENCE IN MINING
This category recognises individuals who have made a positive contribution to one of the many facets of the mining industry.
Jodi Moffitt – Manager planning, Roy Hill
Loretta Lynch – Head of finance & regulation, Aurizon
Maria Joyce – Head of business planning, BHP
EXCELLENCE IN ENGINEERING
This award recognises an individual who has shown leadership in engineering, technological excellence and innovation.
Alana Duncker – Senior sonsultant, Stantec Australia
Elly Drummond – Supply chain optimisation program manager, CSR Lightweight Systems
Felicity Kelleher – Shift supervisor, CSR Lightweight Systems
Grace Carpp – Senior civil engineer, TTW
Johanna Gregg – Senior project manager, Downer EDI Works
Natalie Bond – Deputy GM systems integration, High Capacity Metro Trains Project, Downer EDI
Rachael Sleep – Project manager/engineer, Roads and Maritime Services
Rose Ferguson – Principal engineer transportation, Stantec
EXCELLENCE IN ROAD TRANSPORT
This category recognises an individual who has gone above and beyond to improve and positively impact the Australian road transport industry.
Candice Lureman – Truck driver, VISA Global Logistics
Debbie Reich – General manager Woolworths, Linfox
Grace Lennox – Warehouse supervisor, Atlas Copco Compressors
Michelle Aspinall – Site manager, Linfox
Rose Ferguson – Principal engineer transportation, Stantec
Sondra Kremerskothen – Group manager training, Linfox
Vanessa Williams – Load coordinator, Linx Logistics