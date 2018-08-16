Winners of the Food and Beverage Industry Awards announced

Drinks manufacturer Utonic took out the Best of the Best award at the Food and Beverage Industry Awards.

The company was among dozens celebrating the success of finalists and winners at the event at Dockside, Cockle Bay wharf in Sydney on the 16th of August.

All finalists were in the running for the Best of the Best awards – Utonic won for its drinks, which are designed to heal the body with anti-oxidant ingredients such as blueberries, pomegranate and sour cherries.

Anti-inflammatory ingredients in the drinks, such as turmeric and ginger, also provide anti-inflammatory and anti-nausea functions.

Utonic was formed in 2016 with the aim of developing a natural beverage range that helps transform the way people feel.

It offers a range of scientifically blended beverages produced from 100 per cent natural real foods, targeted nutrients and no preservatives.

Utonic also won Beverage of the Year for its Utonic Repair drink. This category was sponsored by VEGA Australia.

The Ingredient Innovation section was won by Botanical Innovations, which produces apple cider vinegar powder.

Food Safety Equipment and Materials, sponsored by COG Advertising, was awarded to CCP Technologies Ltd for CCP Network Australia.

Packaging Innovation, sponsored by Jet Technologies, was awarded to Result Group for its work on Grape N’Go.

Innovative Technology of the Year, sponsored by NHP, was awarded to HMPS, for its work on the HMPS8000 robotic flat bread packer.

Health Foods, sponsored by JCurve Solutions, was awarded to COYO for its coconut yoghurt kids pouches.

Best in Design, sponsored by Wiley, was awarded to Oji Fibre Solutions for the Yatala Packaging Plant.

Meat, Poultry and Smallgoods was awarded to Sunshine Meats, for its smoked duck breast.

Paddock to Plate, sponsored by Manark Printing, was awarded to Australian Primary Hemp, which makes hemp seeds, hemp oil, hemp balance and hemp boost.