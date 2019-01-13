Wine scholarships announced

A new generation of young professionals committed to forging a career in the Australian wine industry have been recognised by the KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show and Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) Foundation.

With the aim of supporting the future of the Australian wine industry through investment in young wine leaders, the RAS Foundation and KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show have offered two scholarships, the Sydney Royal Wine Study Scholarship and Sydney Royal Wine Assessment Scholarships.

The 2019 Sydney Royal Wine Study Scholarship offers full and part time funding to students pursuing studies related to the Wine Industry and the full time scholar will be given the opportunity to be a VIP at the prestigious 2019 KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show held in August next year.

The 2019 Sydney Royal Wine Assessment Scholarship provides a fully funded position at the prestigious Australian Wine Research Institute’s Advance Wine Assessment course.

Four well deserving individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to giving back and making a difference in the Australian wine industry have been announced as 2019 Scholarship recipients:

2019 Sydney Royal Wine Study Scholarships recipients are:

William Schibeci, Bathurst

Paul Jackson, Adelaide

The 2019 Sydney Royal Wine Assessment Scholarship recipients are:

Nadja Louise Wallington, Canowindra (hometown)

Samantha Payne, Sydney

The Sydney Royal Wine Study Scholarships and Sydney Royal Wine Assessment Scholarships are funded through the sale of excess wine stock following the KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show.

Image: Sydney Royal Wine Assessment Scholarship recipient Nadja Louise Wallington