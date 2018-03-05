Wine Australia makes appointment in China

Wine Australia has appointed experienced China hand, David Lucas, to the new role of Regional General Manager Greater China.

Wine Australia Chief Executive Officer, Andreas Clark said David’s background was ideal to help the Australian wine sector grow and defend the Greater China market.

“David has spent the past 20 years in Asia and has significant experience within the wine and spirits categories across North Asia,” Clark said.

“David has undertaken multiple roles for ASC Fine Wines, one of the largest importers and distributors of Australian wines in China, including Vice President Sales, and thus has a deep understanding of Chinese channel management.”

Prior to ASC Fine Wines, David spent many years at Bacardi and Allied Domecq developing spirits markets.

“With exports to Greater China now approaching $1 billion, it is essential that we strengthen the resources we have in the market to develop even bigger and deeper relationships,” said Clark.

“Under the $50 million Package investment, we rolled Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan markets into the remit of our team in Shanghai. David’s channel management background across China and Asia will allow us to reinforce our ability to act as a key bridge between our wineries and brands and the market with all of its complexities, giving us a huge opportunity to continue our stunning growth.”

Willa Yang, who has managed the China team for many years, will continue as Head of Market for China reporting to David.

David commenced on Monday 26 February 2018, reporting to Stuart Barclay, General Manager Marketing.