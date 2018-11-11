Wine Australia: China is Australia’s most valuable wine export market

China is Australia’s largest wine export market by value and – along with the USA – it is a key focus of Wine Australia’s dedicated marketing activities.

Wine Australia CEO Andreas Clark said it is critically important for Australia to have a strong presence in China.

“China is Australia’s most valuable wine export market and the growth in China is a testament to the wine sector and the great work being done to stimulate more interest and educate Chinese consumers on the quality and diversity of fine Australian wine,” said Clark.

Exports to China, including Hong Kong and Macau, grew 24 per cent to $1.06 billion in the 12 months to end September 2018, Wine Australia indicates.l

Wine Australia is gearing-up for two of the wine sector’s major China events for 2018 – the 6th annual Wine Australia China Awards and ProWine China.

The China Awards ceremony and gala dinner will be held on November 12 at the Bvlgari Hotel in Shanghai.

The ceremony will recognise trade, media and educators who are actively adding their mark to the growth, demand and sales of Australian wine in China.

This year’s awards will honour achievements across eight categories, including:

Best Australian Wine List (sponsored by KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show)

Best Australian Wine Promotional Campaign – on premise

Best Australian Wine Promotional Campaign – online stores

Best Australian Wine Educator (sponsored by Barossa Wine School)

Best Feature Story on Australian Wine – consumer media

Best Feature Story on Australian Wine – trade media

Online Wine Communicator of the Year (sponsored by McLaren Vale Grape, Wine and Tourism Association), and

Online Food and Wine Communicator of the Year (sponsored by Tourism Australia).

The judging panel for the China Awards includes a Master Sommelier, a Master of Wine, industry leaders, and a line-up of key trade, media and wine education influencers.

Clark said the annual Wine Australia China Awards are a major celebration of the wine sector, offering a fantastic opportunity to celebrate people and businesses and helping to promote premium Australian wine in China.

“Just this week we took part in the first China International Import Expo, which brought together thousands of companies from over 130 countries to connect with domestic and foreign buyers.

“The Chinese Government put a lot of support behind this event,” said Clark.

The events are supported by the Australian government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package.

Next in line is China’s international trade fair for wine and spirits, ProWine China held November 13-15 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

This year, Australia will showcase its largest-ever pavilion with close to 90 brands representing more than 20 wine regions across 5 states.