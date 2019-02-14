Wind turbines bring manufacturing jobs to Victoria

Wind power is creating new manufacturing jobs in Geelong, Victoria, with wind turbine components set to be assembled at the former Ford Motor manufacturing site.

International company Vestas has partnered with local Victorian contractor Marand to build wind turbines for the Berrybank and Dundonnell wind farms.

The facility forms part of the Vestas Renewable Energy Hub (VREH) and will be responsible for the assembly of 100 turbine hubs and 50 drive trains for the 180-megawatt (MW) Berrybank Wind Farm and the 336MW Dundonnell Wind Farm.

Full production of these wind turbine parts is expected to start in August 2019.

The VREH will involve investment of about $3.5 million and directly employ more than 20 people.

The project will train hundreds of staff in wind turbine maintenance and see wind turbine component assembly in Australia for the first time in over 10 years.

Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio said the partnership shows how a transition to renewable energy is good for the environment and good for the economy.

“[It is] creating demand for local manufacturing skills and significant investment in the local supply chain,” said D’Ambrosio.

Danish-headquartered Vestas is the world’s largest supplier of wind turbines and has been active in Victoria since 1999. It has been nominated as the preferred supplier of wind turbines for the two projects.