Why Samsung’s S8 features will be a wake-up call for Apple

After a year it would rather forget, Samsung has hit the ground running with an array of new features that are set to be standard on its Galaxy S8 of which a couple of iterations are due to be released in 2017.

Although none of these features have been confirmed by the tech giant, there have been enough leaks from reliable sources to give consumers a head’s up on what to expect when the device comes to market. And what’s more, despite Apple’s record last quarter revenue for 2016, these features could leave the House of Jobs in catch-up mode.

It will have microSD card slot that will provide microSDXC support of up to 2TB. That is not a typo. The biggest storage at the moment is 258GB. Apple refuses to include a microSD slot in its iPhones, thus it has to increase the size if it wants to add storage.

Another feature is Beast Mode, which is designed to give the device a huge amount of computing power. It will be ideal for those who like to watch HD movies, high-end gaming and other features where processing power is critical.

Thanks to Qualcomm it will utilise Quickcharge 4.0 technology, which will allow it charge up to 20 percent quicker. The company is also pushing wireless charging pad technology.

A security feature will be iris scanning. This will not only allow users to lock and unlock the device, but can be used as a security feature when paying for items online.

Finally, there is desktop mode. This will allow users to connect the S8 to a monitor, printer and other tech gear and virtually use your smartphone as a mini PC. Although this is not the first smartphone to do this – Microsoft handsets have a Windows 10 feature called Continuum – it will mean users won’t be tied to using the Windows operating system.