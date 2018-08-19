Welch’s Global Ingredients Group launches new grape juice solutions for the wine industry

Welch’s Global Ingredients Group has launched a Niagara grape juice solution for a broad variety of different wine styles.

The grape juice supplier has embarked on a foray into the wine industry.

The company has launched a Niagara grape juice solution that is designed to be a cost-effective but high-quality filler or base wine for a broad variety of different wine styles.

The Niagara grape is a white grape with a golden hue.

It delivers a sophisticated flavour profile that is crisp, sweet, light and refreshing and its juice is a popular ingredient in the juices and soft beverages category.

Specialists at Welch’s Global Ingredients Group have developed a de-characterised version of the juice that is perfect for fermentation and blending with wine made from more traditional wine grape varieties and even other fruits.

Juice grapes typically sell at a significantly lower price when compared to wine grapes, which means the new de-characterised Niagara is a perfect option for winemakers looking to reduce raw material costs without impacting quality.

Welch’s Global Ingredients Group supplies ingredients from multiple regions across the United States. It has plant locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Washington State.

This footprint, along with more than 40 million gallons of bulk storage, allows the company to provide regional winemakers with both storage and freight savings opportunities.

It also supplies Concord grape juice to the wine production sector.

The Concord grape is a distinctive dark purple grape variety with a sweet bold flavor and is suitable for making Concord wines or as a filler in select red wines where the unique Concord grape’s flavour and aroma notes are desired.

Kevin Kilcoyne, vice president and general manager of Welch’s Global Ingredients Group said, the company was excited to be expanding its capabilities to provide a cost-effective ingredient solution for the winemaking industry.

“This will be an important market for us going forward, and we have further winery-specific innovations in the pipeline,” said Kilcoyne.