Water disinfection technology and the food and beverage industry

The latest technological innovations supporting water disinfection in the food and beverage industry will be the focus of the Water Academy seminar, jointly organised by Hanovia and Domnick Hunter RL, taking place in Bangkok, Thailand, in September.

The one-day seminar will focus on best practice in process water technologies, and is aimed at process engineers and those responsible for technology procurement.

The seminar is the first in a series to be held across the Asia Pacific region, where the beverage industry is growing rapidly due to increased demand in sectors such as bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, dairy and brewing. Water disinfection and treatment is a key element in the beverage production process globally, and the use of ultraviolet (UV) technology within the industry is predicted to increase by 12.5% over the 2015-2020 period.

Hanovia, a leading provider of UV disinfection technology and water treatment solutions for industrial applications, will be making a series of presentations during the seminar’s morning session.

These will include an introduction to UV light technology; a look at how UV dechlorination can reduce water treatment maintenance and lifecycle costs and provide enhanced protection against bio-contamination; details of how UV technology can be used in applications such as sugar syrup disinfection and process water deozonation; and an explanation of the validation process for UV systems.

The afternoon session will include a presentation by Domnick Hunter RL – Thailand’s leading provider of liquid filters, water treatment and gas generation products – about cartridge filtration in beverage applications.

“This will be an informative and educational seminar, looking at the key water technologies that can benefit the beverage production process,” said Gunvinder Bhogal, Hanovia’s Global Marketing Manager. “The day’s presentations will focus not only on current best practice but also the innovations that will shape future development. It is a fantastic opportunity for attendees to network with leading industry experts and gain important knowledge about the latest technological advancements.”