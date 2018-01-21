Wastewater specialist expands business

The Hydroflux Group, a wastewater treatment specialist, has announced its expansion into the Pacific Islands.

The move comes eight months after Hydroflux announced it had established a presence in the United Kingdom in order to participate in European wastewater and water reuse projects.

“With five major wastewater projects currently under construction by Hydroflux in the Pacific region, the growing demand for our advanced water and wastewater solutions in the Pacific Islands is what led us to establish an office in Fiji from which we will service the needs of customers in the region,” says Adrian Minshull, CEO of Hydroflux.

“In addition, having a presence in Fiji will enable Hydroflux to provide support and expertise to sustainable water and wastewater initiatives in the Pacific Islands,” he adds.

Minshull said one of the key benefits of Hydroflux having an office in Fiji is that the company would be able to offer a one-stop shop to existing and new customers in the region.

“The Hydroflux Group’s offerings will also include Hydroflux Industrial which specialises in designing, constructing and delivering wastewater solutions in the meat-processing, dairy, general-food processing, fish processing, beverage, manufacturing, energy and construction industries.

“Hydroflux Industrial also has extensive experience in handling and dewatering sludge from clarifiers, dissolved air flotation (DAF) systems and biological processes, as well as energy recovery from these byproducts,” says Minshull.

He said that one of the major areas of opportunity for the Hydroflux group was the tourism sector.

“Research conducted by the Asian Development Blank says that tourism is an important economic sector for many developing countries in the Pacific and set to remain so for the foreseeable future with visitor arrivals forecast to rise by 6% to 7% per year until 2019.

“The report says that countries need to increase their capacity to absorb more tourists, especially during the peak season. However, capacity is not limited to the number of rooms, food and beverage outlets, and tour operations. It also includes hard infrastructure, soft local services, the service capacity of the industry, and most importantly, the capacity of local people to absorb increased numbers of tourists.”