WA fighting for SA’s shipbuilding contracts

The WA government has launched its new advocacy office, Defence West, which intends to fight for some of the shipbuilding work promised to SA.

Minister for Defence Issues Paul Papalia and WA Premier Mark McGowan have called upon the Federal Government to reverse some of its decisions regarding the amount of work that has been attributed to SA.

“More than half of the Navy is based here in Western Australia at HMAS Stirling, we have the SAS, and the like, but in particular the Navy base should have meant that major shipbuilding was undertaken here in Western Australia,” McGowan told Defence Connect.

“We’ll be arguing, using Defence West and the defence advocate, for additional shipbuilding, for additional work in Western Australia because we need it and we’re the right place to get it done.”

WA has been chosen to build 10 of 12 Offshore Patrol Vessels in a $3 billion project. SA will be the build site of the remaining two. SA has also been promised the opportunity to build 12 Future Submarines (a $50 billion project), and nine Future Frigates (a $35 billion project).

While WA has been promised the opportunity to build 10 of the 12 Offshore Patrol Vessels, Papalia has expressed scepticism that this will actually happen, considering the first two vessels are being built in SA.

WA is expected to receive $4 billion of the nation’s $90 billion shipbuilding program.