WA alliance standing up for further SME shipbuilding policies

Extra policy decisions should be taken by the federal government to maximise domestic production in upcoming Australian shipbuilding projects, according to the Henderson Alliance.

The body, which is made up of 26 members and a further 44 contributing firms, is calling for stricter guidelines for major defence contracts such as the Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) SEA 1180 project.

Based in Western Australia, the alliance wants to ensure small and medium enterprises (SME) “get a fair slice of the pie” and insists “tightening up” the government’s local content policies is essential.

Speaking with Defence Connect, IKAD Engineering’s Darryl Hockey – who is a key spokesperson for the Henderson Alliance – said members will continue to work with the government in the best interests of the Australian construction industry.

“We know the government is trying to enrich the whole industry ecosystem from its continuous local build strategy – and we strongly support them,” Hockey said.

“However extra policy decisions will need to be made before the prime contracts are awarded to ensure local content is truly extended beyond the realm of the major partners.

“Our biggest concern is the partners may choose to utilise a vertically integrated model and therefore perform most works in-house.

“While this could technically meet the local content threshold under current guidelines, the benefits would be permanently locked away inside these sole operations with most local SMEs missing out altogether.

“This would be a truly sad economic and social outcome.”