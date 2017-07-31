Victorian government to fund solar battery kits pilot project

The Victorian Government has said in a news release that it will provide $825,000 towards a pilot project to develop solar battery storage kits and create local jobs.

A consortium of five companies, led by innovation company ARVIO, will receive funding under the second round of the Labor Government’s $20 million New Energy Jobs Fund. Solar Station Alpha, Selectronic Australia, Imark Communication and Diamond Energy are the other four companies involved in this project, with work expected to begin this September.

This project will manufacture a solar storage control system and software technology kit in Victoria, rather than using imported equipment and create 20 full-time jobs.

The $6.17 million pilot project will see 200 solar storage energy kits installed in residences, buildings and community facilities across Victoria to provide electricity during power outages.

Each kit will feature predictive weather control capabilities, allowing it to charge the battery before storms to ensure residences have adequate power for extended outages.

The Fund offers grants of between $20,000 and $1 million to support projects that will increase the uptake of renewable energy, reduce emissions, and assist community groups to develop their own projects.

To date, more than 50 applications were received in round two of the New Energy Jobs Fund, resulting in 21 successful projects receiving a total of more than $6.7 million in grants.