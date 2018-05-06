Victoria’s manufacturing shows growth

Victoria’s manufacturing industry is showing growth, with new figures showing the state government’s $120 million investment in manufacturing has created more than 5,000 jobs and is driving $1.4 billion in private investment from manufacturers.

The announcement was made by the state minister for industry and employment, Ben Carroll, who noted that the Australian Industry Group’s Manufacturing Index has recorded 15 months of consecutive growth in the sector– the longest run since 2001.

“This unprecedent growth is despite the closure of automotive manufacturing,” the Carroll said during a visit to Heritage Fine Chocolates in Rowville.

Founded in 1987, Heritage Fine Chocolates makes around 2,000 tonnes of chocolate every year at its Rowville factory, supplies all major supermarket chains in Australia and actively exports into Asian markets.

Victorian manufacturing contributes $27.7 billion to the Victorian economy and is home to over 13,000 businesses employing more than 286,000 people. The State exported $18.16 billion of manufactured goods in 2016-17.