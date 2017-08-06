Victoria confirmed as home of first Amazon DC

Rumours that ecommerce company Amazon has chosen to house its first Australian distribution centre (DC) in Dandenong, Victoria, have been officially confirmed today, as reported by various news sites including Gizmodo.

The 24,000m2 Dandenong South facility is housed in the Pellicano M2 Industry Park, Amazon said in a statement this morning, offering easy access to several major transport links including the South Gippsland Highway, the Monash Highway and Eastlink.

The Queensand Times reported that an executive from Amazon’s German operations – Rocco Braeuniger – will take on the role of Country Manager for Amazon’s Australia website in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to be creating hundreds of new roles in Dandenong South,” said Robert Bruce, Director of Operations – Australia, Amazon.

“This is just the start. Over time, we will bring thousands of new jobs to Australia and millions of dollars of investment as well as opening up the opportunity for thousands of Australian businesses to sell at home and abroad through Amazon Marketplace.”