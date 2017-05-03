Vicor’s MIL-COTS DC-DC converters and MIL-STD input filters

Vicor Corporation introduces two new high performance MIL-COTS DC-DC converters as well as a new MIL-STD input filter designed to meet advanced SWaP-C requirements in defence and aerospace applications.

Designed as ruggedized modular DC-DC converters in a thermally adept, low profile (9.3mm) VIA package, the DCM VIA family comes with wide input voltage range specifications and isolated, regulated high efficiency outputs. The new DC-DC converter family features enhanced functionality and performance, including EMI filtering, transient protection, inrush current limiting, as well as a secondary-referenced control interface for trim, enable and remote sensing.

Two new MIL-COTS (M-Grade) versions are available now in the 270V (160 – 420V input voltage range) DCM 3714 VIA family with nominal output voltages of 24V and 28V, and up to 500 Watts of output power.

Vicor has also introduced a new MFM 270V filter module (MFM filter) to complement the high voltage MIL-COTS DCM VIAs. This extremely dense, low profile filter provides front-end transient protection and EMI filtering when used with any Vicor M-Grade 270V DCM 3714 VIA module. This combination enables power engineers to rapidly meet conducted emissions and conducted susceptibility requirements per MIL-STD-461E/F and input transients per MIL-STD-704F.

The MFM 270V filter module is housed in a 1714 VIA package measuring 44.6mm x 35.5mm x 9.3mm, accepts an input voltage of 160 – 420 VDC and can deliver up to 640 Watts of power.

