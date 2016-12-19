Vicor’s 48V Direct-to-POL datacentre solution wins ACE Award

Vicor Corporation was named a winner in the 2016 UBM Americas ACE Awards in the Power category for its 48V Direct-to-POL datacentre solution. The prestigious ACE (Annual Creativity in Electronics) Awards program honours the people and companies behind the technologies and products that are transforming the world of electronics.

The winners were announced recently at an awards ceremony during the Embedded Systems Conference Silicon Valley. This is the second year in a row that a Vicor innovation in power conversion has been recognised by ACE Awards.

Robert Gendron, Vice President, Product Marketing, Vicor Power Components explains that Vicor’s 48V Direct-to-POL (Point of Load) product families exemplify the benefits of the Power Component Design Methodology, equipping designers to architect end-to-end high performance datacentre solutions from the power source to the point of load using modular, building block components.

He added that the ACE award was a testament to Vicor’s significant investment in power electronics innovation and continued commitment to helping customers achieve the highest levels of power performance and design flexibility.

Vicor’s 48V Direct-to-POL product families are optimised for system loads (CPUs, GPUs, ASICs, and DDR memory) requiring operating voltages at or below 1.8 Volts at load currents up to hundreds of Amperes. This allows system designers to implement datacentre and distributed power solutions featuring high conversion efficiency and low distribution loss in a fraction of the space required by legacy 12V solutions.

Incorporating advances in control, power train and packaging technology, these products comprise non-isolated ZVS Buck-Boost Pre-Regulator Modules (PRMs) and isolated Voltage Transformation Modules (VTMs). When configured in a ‘Factorized Power Architecture’, a PRM receives its input from a 48V distributed bus and delivers a controlled, ‘factorized’ voltage to the input of a VTM. The output voltage of the VTM is the factorized voltage multiplied by a fixed conversion ratio K (e.g. K = 1/40) and the output current of the VTM is 1/K (e.g. 1/K = 40) times the VTM input current. Current multiplication at the POL delivers higher efficiency, density and bandwidth, all of which are distinguishing attributes of Factorized Power.

Nina Brown, VP Events, UBM Americas said the judging panel was given the difficult task of selecting winners from an incredibly talented group of finalists. A panel of EE Times and EDN editors narrowed down the entries to three finalists in each category, and the winners were selected by a panel of independent judges.