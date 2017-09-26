Vicor Introduces New 700V K of 1/16 Bus Converter

Vicor has added a new fixed-ratio high-voltage bus converter to its bus converter module (BCM) lineup. The new 700V K of 1/16 BCM offers a power level of 1.75 kW and a peak efficiency of 97 per cent, with a power density of 700W/in³.

The device is available in the thermally adept 4414 (111mm x 36mm x 9.3mm) VIA package, with either a chassis-mount or board-mount option and 4.3 kV of galvanic isolation. The robust VIA package also provides integrated PMBus communication, EMI filtering, and voltage transient protection.

These flexible modules can be easily paralleled into higher power arrays. In addition, the BCM outputs can be connected in series for higher output voltages.

BCMs are ideal power components for a broad range of applications such as tethered unmanned vehicles, power distribution systems, and 3-Phase front ends. BCM’s can also be used as isolated unregulated front ends, which can then feed a multiplicity of Vicor’s ZVS PoL Buck and Buck-Boost regulators or PRMs and VTMs in a factorized power architecture.

The new higher voltage BCMs are available in either “T-Grade” (-40˚C to 100˚C) or “C-Grade” (-20˚C to 100˚C) temperature grades. A Mil-Grade rating (-55˚C to 100˚C) is scheduled for release by the end of 2017.

700V BCMs support 3-Phase Applications

Providing DC-DC conversion after AC rectification and PFC, the 700V BCM provides a small, efficient, power component for power system designers to develop very compact and cost-effective 3-Phase systems with an SELV output. The 400V – 700V input capable device addresses nominal 380VRMS and 400VRMS input AC-DC conversion needs, commonly found in industrial applications.

Remote Unmanned Vehicles Benefit from High-Voltage DC Transmission and Bidirectional Capability

The 1:16 transformation ratio and bidirectional operation makes the UHV BCM an ideal solution for remote unmanned vehicles used in air, sea, or underground exploration. Bidirectional operation enables systems to step up then step down line voltage to take advantage of reduced I2R losses, which dramatically improves power distribution cable size, weight, and costs with significant system efficiency improvements. By using higher voltages for transmission, the tether cross sectional area and thus the weight can be reduced to allow for greater operating range of the UAV.