Vicor expands DCM family with two new modules in a VIA package

Vicor Corporation, a leading designer and manufacturer of modular power components, has expanded their family of DC-DC converter modules with the release of two new DCMs in a VIA package.

A ruggedised modular DC-DC converter operating from an unregulated, wide range input, the DCM in a VIA package generates an isolated and regulated high efficiency output, with much higher power densities than competitive products.

Vicor has now introduced two new DCMs to address a broad range of applications including industrial and communications systems. The two new models include a 48V input nominal module (36-75V range) in a 3414 VIA package (3.38 x 1.40 x 0.37 in) with a 28V/320W output; and a 300V input nominal module (200-420 range) in a 3714 VIA package (3.75 x 1.40 x 0.37 in) with a 28V/500W output, achieving a power density up to 257 W/in³.

The new DCMs are available in flexible configurations to suit both on-board mounting as well as chassis mounting.

Vicor’s new power components deliver enhanced functionality of EMI filtering, transient protection, inrush current limiting, and a secondary-referenced control interface for trim, enable and remote-sensing, offering power system engineers a better brick.

More information about Vicor’s new DCMs can be accessed online.

