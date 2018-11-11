Vaughan crowned VIC Master Builder of the Year

Vaughan Constructions has won the most prestigious industry award – the Master Builder of the Year Award – at the Master Builders Association Victoria Awards 2018.

The awards, which showcase exceptional craftsmanship and standards of excellence in the commercial building sector, also honoured Vaughan with the award for Excellence in Construction of Industrial Buildings for its work on the $165 million state-of-the-art Dulux Merrifield Coatings Plant at Mickleham. Managing Director, Andrew Noble, said Vaughan was absolutely thrilled to take out such a prestigious award.

“We are very proud to accept an award which puts us at the top in our industry in ultimately recognising the years of hard work and commitment from our highly experienced and highly skilled team, our attention to detail, and our superior ECI project methodology which works with the client to achieve the best possible outcome, ” said Andrew Noble, managing director at Vaughan Constructions.

“The award also reflects the contribution of our consultants, suppliers and subcontractors for their hard work, dedication and loyalty to Vaughan over the years, which is greatly appreciated in helping us to deliver outstanding results,’’ Noble said.

He said ECI (Early Contractor Involvement) put simply, meant utilising the builder’s expertise as early as possible in the development process to maximise both cost and operational efficiencies in the design and construction of a building.

“There’s no greater disaster for a client than getting the design they want but one they can’t afford or that ultimately doesn’t meet the desired outcome,’’ Noble said.

He said many national and international companies now utilised ECI methodology to achieve enormous benefits which could extend to ESD outcomes, OH&S, quality, performance objectives, maintenance, life cycle costing, transaction costs and costs associated with both site choice and acquisition.

Vaughan Constructions was engaged under an ECI agreement to complete the base build of Dulux Merrifield, a task which was expanded as the project’s design and implementation progressed to also take on responsibility for the completion of the production process fitout.