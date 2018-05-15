User-inspired systems: Lovibond® PTV Series of Turbidimeters

Details matter. And that’s why the state-of-the-art communications and user-friendly interface of Lovibond®’s PTV Series makes them the next generation of process Turbidimeters.

Created and tested by a team of globally-recognized turbidity and process instrumentation experts, the development of the PTV Series addresses every aspect of process turbidity workflow. From installation and setup, daily measurement and control, routine procedures such as a calibration, verification and maintenance to data collection and management – these factors combine to deliver a turbidity system that is not only accurate and regulation-compliant, but also simple to use.

The PTV Series doesn’t use a traditional controller but an integrated touchscreen interface that makes it possible to control every aspect of the system. There is also the option to use a smart device and AquaLXP® app. It has the ability to calculate statistics, integrate operator notes, provides access to operator instructions and maintenance logs.. All of this saves time.

Importantly, the PTV Series also significantly saves on water. The low volume flow body provides faster response to turbidity spikes and uses far less water. The optimal flow rate of the instrument is 40 to 80ml per minute, which over the lifetime of the instrument saves 3 millionlitres of water compared with competing instruments on the market.

For more information go to: thermofisher.com.au/lovibond-ptv