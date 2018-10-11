User-friendly design with TransPort PT900 ultrasonic flow meter

The latest clamp-on flow meter from Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) – the TransPort PT900 – has been designed with users in mind. This rugged ultrasonic flow meter maintains the same high performance of its predecessor, the PT878, but offers a whole new level of intuitive and user-friendly capabilities. The PT900 boasts a total redesign of the flow transmitter, clamping fixture and user interface. Key improvements include a newly designed fixture and streamlined user interface on an Android table.

Because the PT900 design has been influenced by several years of customer feedback, the user experience will be much improved. Regardless of experience level, all users will be able to:

-Install the clamping fixture with minimal confusion or repositioning

-Connect the transmitter and transducer cables correctly

-Turn on the tablet and pair it via Bluetooth with the transmitter

-Start taking measurements within minutes

The ease-of-use features are complemented by excellent performance. The PT900 provides velocity, volume, mass, totaliser and energy flow rate measurements. The transmitter is fast-responding and highly accurate. Its applications are wide-ranging – virtually all industries that require temporary or spot flow rate measurements – and it is suitable for most pipe sizes and materials. The PT900 is suitable for many fluids, including cooling and heating water, ultra-pure water, potable water, wastewater, and other liquids such as water/glycol solutions, refined hydrocarbons, crude oil, chemicals, and beverages.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a BHGE Channel Partner and distribute the Transport PT900 in Australia. For more information, visit: http://thermofisher.com.au/TransPortPT900