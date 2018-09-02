UPS launches new tech company, aimed at connecting SMEs with warehouses

UPS has announced the launch of Ware2Go, a new technology company and digital platform that matches available warehouse space and fulfillment services with merchants who need to get online orders to customers fast.

“Ware2Go uses innovative online technology to match excess warehouse and fulfillment capacity with merchant demand to provide transparent inventory, order fulfillment and final delivery,” said Scott Price, Chief Transformation and Strategy Officer. “We’re solving for two major problems: speed to market and efficient warehousing.”

Ware2Go recruits and certifies warehouses in strategic locations, establishing a network of vetted fulfillment partners. Merchants can then position products closer to their customers without the need for researching or vetting providers, or making long-term volume and time commitments. Ware2Go’s cloud-based platform and solution provides merchants with seamless end-to-end order fulfillment – storage, pick/pack fulfillment and shipping – with guaranteed two-day delivery by UPS. Because Ware2Go manages the relationships with warehouses, merchants get the service levels and pricing they might not receive on their own.

Merchants who use Ware2Go sell online, primarily to other businesses, and want fast, consistent, time-in-transit for shipments. They have few distribution centres and could benefit from more warehouse space for rent in other areas of the U.S.

According to industry reports, the demand for warehouse space has outpaced new supply since the end of the recession. Rising rental rates, coupled with e-commerce growth, have shifted warehousing from large centralized sites to localized facilities across major markets.

When a warehouse registers with Ware2Go, the platform matches unused capacity and capabilities with merchants. Ware2Go identifies merchants looking for fulfillment services and then on-boards, manages and bills customers so warehouse operators can fill available capacity quickly and easily without sales teams or administrative oversight. Warehouses can expand their customer network with a simplified management platform that provides visibility and invoicing.

Warehouse operators who use Ware2Go already provide small-package pick and pack but may not have a dedicated sales team. They could benefit from working with customers outside their local area.