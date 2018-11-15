Ultimaker continues to unlock new 3D printing applications

Ultimaker, a company that specialises in desktop 3D printing, has announced the availability of the first material print profiles from material companies in Ultimaker Cura 3.6.

The company hosted a press conference together with BASF, Clariant, DSM, and DuPont to launch Ultimaker Cura 3.6 and highlight the importance and share first results of the open Ultimaker Material Alliance Program for the further development of professional desktop 3D printing.

The latest version of the free print preparation software, Ultimaker Cura 3.6, offers a marketplace where users can install print profiles that ensure high quality 3D print results.

These material profiles are fully optimised for Ultimaker 3D printers, with no need to manually input parameters before printing.

Recent hardware launches from Ultimaker, such as the Ultimaker S5, combined with the new CC Red 0.6 print core, allow users to print with composite and abrasive materials.

New material print profiles in Ultimaker Cura 3.6 –

BASF: PP GF30 is applicable for parts used in environments that require chemical resistance, such as piping applications or automotive applications under the hood. PET CF is an easy-to-process carbon fiber reinforced material, suitable for lightweight, strong, and stiff parts that require an impact resistance, such as drones.

Clariant: Flame retardant PA6/66 using Exolit and Flame retardant PA6/66 with 20 percent glass fibers using Exolit can be used to produce parts such as switchgears, electrical enclosures, electronics and automotive components that require flame retardancy and good mechanical properties. PET-G is a tough, chemical-resistant polyester with improved heat resistance that 3D prints effectively.

DSM: Novamid ID1030 CF10, PA6/66 reinforced with carbon fibers, creates stronger, tougher and stiffer printed parts, matching the easy and fast printing of unreinforced plastics. Arnitel ID2060 HT, a high-performance TPC, combines sustained high temperature use with chemical resistance. Arnitel ID2045, a very flexible TPC, is suitable for many applications, from footwear mid-soles to electronics.

DuPont: Zytel 3D1000FL, an unreinforced polyamide with ultralow shrinkage, and Hytrel 3D41000FL, a polyester elastomer with shore D60 hardness showing similar properties in x, y and z directions, are both suitable for industrial, automotive, and consumer product applications.

Owens Corning: Glass-fiber reinforced Polypropylene (XSTRAND GF-30 PP) and Polyamide 6 (XSTRAND GF-30 PA6) unlock any application that require high-strength and durable parts that need to operate in a tough, extreme temperature environment, either outdoor or indoor.

Ultimaker senior vice president of product management, Paul Heiden, said since the start of the company’s material alliance program in spring 2018, more than 60 companies showed interest in enabling new and existing materials to fit on Ultimaker 3D printers.

“Professionals that are looking for composite, flame retardant, ESD or transparent materials can now choose the right print profiles from an evolving marketplace of materials and benefit from a complete solution where hardware, software and materials are fully aligned.

“This integration is what enables reliable print results and this is what will help to unlock new 3D print applications,” he said.