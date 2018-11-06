Toyota launches hydrogen-electric vehicle trial in Melbourne’s Bay City

Toyota Australia partners with Hobson's Bay City Council to undertake a trial of zero CO2 emitting hydrogen-electric vehicles. Source: Toyota.com.au

Toyota Motor Corporation Australia is launching the first trial of its environmentally friendly, zero CO2 emitting hydrogen-electric vehicles in Melbourne, in partnership with Hobson’s Bay City Council.

As part of the 12-week trial, three Toyota Mirai Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) will be driven by council staff under a range of conditions and at different times of the day, just like any other vehicle.

The trial will help Hobson’s Bay City council reduce its vehicle fleet emissions and reach its environmental target of zero CO2 by 2020.

Toyota Australia’s manager of advanced technology vehicles and site development, Matt MacLeod, said the trial will go a long way to normalising the new technology.

“We know that it’s only a matter of time before CO2 regulations arrive in Australia, and that’s why there is such a huge focus on zero emission vehicles like the Mirai,” MacLeod said.

“It’s a great opportunity to highlight the fact that these cars drive just like any other vehicle, except they don’t make any engine noise and emit nothing but water vapour.

“Like most hydrogen powered vehicles, the Mirai isn’t currently available for sale in Australia, mainly because there isn’t existing hydrogen refuelling infrastructure to support it,” MacLeod said.

The trial FCEVs will be refuelled at a mobile hydrogen refueller based at Toyota’s former manufacturing site in nearby Altona – a 13-minute drive to Hobson’s Bay City Council.

Hobsons Bay City council mayor Angela Altair said council staff were looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the FCEVs.

“Our staff will use the three Toyota Mirais to carry out their work for our community. We will feed back the experience of our staff to Toyota, so they can learn more about the experience and performance of these cars,” the mayor said.