Toshiba constructs factory dedicated to 3D Flash memory production

Toshiba has announced that it has started construction of a new state-of-the-art semiconductor fabrication facility, Fab 6, and a new R&D center, the Memory R&D Center, at Yokkaichi Operations in Mie prefecture, Japan, the company’s main memory production base.

Fab 6 will be dedicated to production of BiCS FLASH, Toshiba’s innovative 3D Flash memory. Like Fab 5, construction will take place in two phases, allowing the pace of investment to be optimised against market trends, with completion of Phase 1 scheduled for summer 2018.

The company will determine installed capacity and output targets and schedules by closely monitoring the market. It will also construct a Memory R&D Center adjacent to the new fab, with completion targeting December 2017. The facility will advance development of BiCS FLASH and new memories.