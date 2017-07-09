Top five vendors: Global protective packaging systems

Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in its recentglobal protective packaging systems marketreport until 2021. The research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

“The global protective packaging systems market is projected to grow to US$8810 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 8 per cent over the forecast period. The rising demand for flexible protective packaging is one of the key factors driving the market growth,” said Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for packaging research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global protective packaging systems market is highly competitive with few established players and many regional players. Storopack, Automated Packaging Systems, Polyair, Ranpak, and Sealed Air are the major vendors of the market and Pregis Packaging Systems, 3G Packaging, and Koch are some of the other prominent vendors. The regional players are overcrowded in APAC countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. This fragmented regional market becomes the threat for established players since regional players offer machinery with the rational quality of raw material at reasonable price.

Regional regulatory restrictions and constraints for sustainable packaging will affect the demand for certain protective packaging machineries such as foam packaging and EPS packaging. This, in turn, will encourage protective packaging systems vendors to provide alternate machinery that fabricates sustainable packaging materials.

Storopack

Storopack is a German-based protective packaging machinery manufacturer. It has been offering various product ranges of protective packaging. It has two business divisions under protective packaging.

Automated Packaging Systems

Automated Packaging Systems is a US-based company. It manufactures flexible bag packaging equipment. It is an original developer of Autobag, a pre-opened bagging machine. It continued its innovation with the development of SidePouch and AirPouch machinery.

Polyair

Polyair is a leading player in the North American protective packaging systems market. It offers a complete range of products for protective packaging such as bubble wraps, foams, mailers, and integrated packaging systems.

Ranpak

Ranpak produces protective packaging materials and systems. It provides products for applications including void-filling, cushioning, blocking and bracing, and wrapping.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air has more than 25,000 employees serving more than 200 locations worldwide. It provides various packaging solutions and packaging systems. It is known for its brands such as Cryovac food packaging, Bubble wrap cushioning, and Diversey cleaning and hygiene.