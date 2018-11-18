Toll expands partnership with Coles

Toll has announced long-term contract plans with Coles to reinforce logistics support in Queensland and Victoria.

“I’m delighted that Toll is expanding and extending our partnership with one of Australia’s largest grocery companies, Coles,” said Toll President – Global Logistics, Chris Pearce.

“The new, five-year contracts cover over 350 stores from seven distribution centres across the two states. There is an option of a five year extension for each of the contracts.

“The arrangement builds on our 45-year partnership with Coles and will see Toll support over 465 Coles stores nationally across 12 distribution centres in Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

“We will work closely with workers at the Victorian sites currently being managed by incumbent transport providers, including providing information on employment opportunities with Toll,” he said.