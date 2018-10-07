Toll and Japan Post launch new joint venture

On Monday 1 October, Toll and Japan Post held a celebratory ceremony in Tokyo to recognise a new joint venture between the two companies — JP Toll Logistics Co. Ltd., according to Toll Group’s LinkedIn.

The new company will be headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and according to the company has been formed as a response to customer demand for end-to-end supply chain services in Japan.

JP Toll will combine Japan Post’s extensive post office network and Toll’s logistics experience to provide new services for companies that want to transport goods in and out of Japan, servicing customers from a range of industry sectors including automotive, retail, FMCG and healthcare.

The new venture will utilise Japan Post’s access to 24,000 post offices, existing B2C capabilities and advanced automated systems and Toll’s vast experience in contract logistics and forwarding. Toll personnel and Japan Post personnel will be working alongside each other in the new joint venture to share their respective knowledge and expertise.