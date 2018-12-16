Today expected to be Australia’s biggest parcel delivery day in history

Australia Post Executive General Manager Parcels, and StarTrack CEO, Bob Black overseeing parcel processing at the Sydney Parcel Facility, in Chullora.

Australia Post is anticipating that today will be the biggest parcel delivery day in the country’s history, with its team of posties, drivers and mail and parcel sorters delivering close to three million parcels.

Since October, Australia Post has experienced an unprecedented number of deliveries, with more than 10 million parcels delivered last week alone. The surge in volumes follows popular online shopping festivals such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with parcel deliveries growing more than 30 per cent during the sales.

Australia Post Group Chief Operating Officer Bob Black said more and more customers are turning to online shopping ahead of a busy Christmas because it offered more convenience.

“Tomorrow will the biggest delivery day in Australia Post’s history, with close to three million parcels moving through our network, as Australia’s love for online shopping continues to grow,” he said.

“The most popular Christmas gifts among Australian online shoppers include toys and games, fashion and jewellery, and homewares and appliances along with health and beauty products.

“As well as record parcel numbers, Christmas cards are popular too, with posties delivering millions of Christmas letters and greeting cards during December.”

Mr Black said Australians were shopping mainly from local retailers, with the falling Australian dollar helping increase the proportion of domestic online purchases to more than 70 per cent of delivered parcels.

Overall, Australia Post is expecting to deliver over 40 million parcels this December, exceeding the 37 million parcels delivered in December last year.