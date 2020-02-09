Titomic and Thales to deliver ADF’s next-gen soldier systems

Local digital manufacturing solutions company, Titomic has signed an agreement with Thales Australia to develop advanced additive manufacturing methods towards next-generation soldier weapons systems for the Australian Defence Force.

Under the agreement, Titomic will use its Titomic Kinetic Fusion (TKF) additive manufacturing process to manufacture lighter, stronger and better performing soldier system components.

“We are proud to be partnering with Thales, a global technology leader, in the critical design and manufacture of military products for Australian and UK Defence Forces,” Titomic managing director, Jeff Lang, said.

“This next generation of soldier system products will ensure our armed forces have the latest cutting-edge equipment that is lighter, stronger and higher performing enabling them to deliver mission success in demanding and dangerous environments.”

Titomic is fast becoming a leader in advanced manufacturing technologies for Titanium and other super alloys utilising its TKF process, according to a government spokesperson.

TKF is based on supersonic particle deposition of metal powders to create industrial scale parts and complex surface coatings. Titomic has the exclusive rights to commercialise CSIRO’s proprietary and patented process for the application of cold-gas dynamic spraying of titanium or titanium alloy particles onto a scaffold to produce a load-bearing structure.

The commercialisation of Titomic’s soldier systems also validates the potential value chain of titanium from Australian resources, the spokesperson said.

The soldier systems market is projected to grow from $15 billion in 2018, to $21 billion in 2023.