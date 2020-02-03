Tips for protection against coronavirus

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has conducted a third meeting with the disaster management committee, following two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

The 44 year old man and 42 year old woman from Hubei Province were recovering in a stable condition in Gold Coast University Hospital, with seven others in their party remaining in quarantine.

More than 200 others have been tested in Queensland with no further positive results.

There were no confirmed cases as of January 25 in Western Australia, however various media reports stated that two Citic Pacific mining workers were in isolation after returning from China.

“Everyone should continue their normal daily routines except for a small portion of the community recently returned or arriving from China,” Palaszczuk said.

“Those people need to be self-quarantined.”

Queensland will urge federal counterparts to stop flights arriving from China.

Tips about coronavirus (source: the Queensland Government):