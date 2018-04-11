Three small businesses secure defence innovation contracts

Three Australian small businesses have been awarded contracts through the Defence Innovation Hub to further develop their innovative technologies.

Adelaide-based company Mincham Aviation, Sydney-based Omega Dev Group and Melbourne-based Seer Security were awarded contracts totalling $584,000, according to a media release by Minister for Defence Industry, Christopher Pyne.

“Investing in Defence innovation will not only build the innovation capabilities of Australian industry and research organisations, it will deliver innovative capability solutions for use by the Australian Defence Force,” Minister Pyne said.

“The contracts in this tranche further demonstrate the Government’s commitment to maximising Australian industry involvement—big or small—in meeting our Defence capability needs,” he added.

Mincham Aviation was awarded a $272,000 contract, which aims to explore the development of a tube-launched unmanned aerial vehicle.

The proposed innovation could allow operators to accurately deliver payloads from ships in adverse weather conditions.

A $44,000 contract awarded to Sydney-based Omega Dev Group will aim to develop facial protection that integrates with current Australian Defence Force protective equipment for use in training scenarios.

This could provide a more realistic training environment while ensuring the safety of Australian Defence Force personnel.

Melbourne-based Seer Security was also awarded a $268,000 contract to explore a data platform to strengthen Android application security.

The Defence Innovation Hub has invested over $54 million in the Australian industry and innovation sector since its launch in December 2016. Funded at around $640 million over the decade to 2025-26, the Defence Innovation Hub accepts proposals on innovations that are ready to enter the engineering and development stage.

Earlier this week, the Australian Army and the Defence Innovation Hub awarded three innovation contracts, totalling $783,000, to Australian industry and research organisations to develop a next generation Small Unmanned Aerial System (SUAS) for use by Australian soldiers.