Three quarters of mining jobs to change within five years

Technology adoption and innovation in the resources sector will have significant impact on hiring, with employment projections set to increase over the next five years, a report by advisory firm Ernst and Young (EY) confirmed.

In a study commissioned by Minerals Council of Australia (MCA), EY revealed that a small proportion of occupations will likely decrease in demand as a consequence of automation.

Most jobs (77 per cent) will be enhanced or redesigned within the next five years.

“Innovation, people and skills combined with technological advances will deliver a more globally competitive minerals sector that delivers fulfilling careers in highly paid, highly-skilled jobs,” MCA chief executive Tania Constable said.

“New technology and innovative practices will enhance the performance and productivity of 42 per cent of Australian mining jobs, with a further 35 per cent of occupations being redesigned and upskilled leading to more valuable employment opportunities.

“Automation will give the opportunity for reskilling into other areas.”

While some occupations will be automated, EY noted the enhancements and productivity gains that technology and innovation will facilitate are far greater.

The rollout of new technologies would increase productivity up to 23 per cent, which could cost more than $35 billion. An investment of $5 billion to $13 billion in workforce capability will be required over the next decade to unlock future productivity gains.

Jobs that will be made future-ready through large investments will include metal fitters, machinists, building and engineering technical and experts in electronics and mechatronics.