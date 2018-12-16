Thermo Scientific enhance design of Precision Water Baths

Renowned for their reliability across laboratories worldwide, the Thermo Scientific Precision General Purpose Water Baths are suitable to a wide range of applications and have recently adopted new features that improve their usability.

Thermo Scientific General Purpose Water Baths are rugged, high performance baths with advanced microprocessor technology. Designed to maintain water temperatures from +5ºC to 100ºC, they are particularly suitable to lab applications such as agar warming, thawing of bags and vials, virology and immunological research and dialysis. Their capacities range from two litres to 28 litres.

The new generation of Thermo Scientific Precision Water baths include a more compact design, an automatic preheating function, as well as auto-on and auto-off timers for more efficient scheduling. The safety features have also been improved and include an audible alarm, adjustable digital over-temperature protection and low-level detection and high-temperature cut-offs. Parameter setting and monitoring has additionally been made easier with an icon-based controller interface – and time can be saved by adopting four commonly used temperature presets. Moreover, the newer designs feature a global voltage input and can be used anywhere in the world.

With the newer Precision Water Bath models, labs will benefit from chemical and corrosion resistance with an epoxy powder-coated exterior. The Thermo Scientific baths all come with a clear polycarbonate gable cover, a diffuser tray, drain hose and rubber duck.

