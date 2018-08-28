Thermo Fisher Scientific provides holistic gas sampling systems and solutions

Besides its range of premium grade sensors and instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific is renowned for the design, build and commission of gas sampling systems. The company offers holistic solutions and expertise in the environmental, waste water and gas markets.

Recently, a major water treatment facility in NSW commenced a project to upgrade their Water Recycling Plant – a plant that treats wastewater used in about 3,800 homes. The objective of this upgrade is to double the plant’s capacity, treating up to four million litres of wastewater per day.

The upgrade includes new inlet works, a new alum dosing system, new intermittently decanted aerated lagoons (IDALs), new biosolids lagoons and an odour control unit (OCU). A H2S gas phase analyser is required to monitor the performance of the OCU.

The OCU consists of two stages – the biotracking filter (BTF) and activated carbon filter (ACF). There are also three analysers. There are two Honeywell XCD electrochemical analysers that will monitor the ppm levels of H2S on the inlet to the OCU and the outlet to the BTF. The other analyser is a Honeywell SPM Flex which monitors the H2S in ppb levels at the outlet stack of the OCU.

As part of the complete system, an integrated sample conditioner using premium gas dryers and moisture removal filters – together with associated valving and pumps – combine to dry the target gas prior to analysis. Effective drying of the target gas helps preserve the life of the sensors and increases their performance and reliability.

As illustrated in the above case study, Thermo Fisher Scientific gas monitoring systems are made for applications around performance monitoring of bio filters, carbon scrubbers and dosing systems.

Features of these gas sampling systems include:

Locally manufactured

Hazardous and non-hazardous installations

Swagelok couplings

Analogue, wireless or digital outputs

Solar power capable

Integrated stainless steel IP66 cabinets, free standing or wall-mounted

Escutcheon panel mounts

Premium perma pure gas dryers

Intermittent sampling for continuous high level gas exposure

For more information about the Thermo Fisher Scientific solutions visit: thermofisher.com.au