The Safety in Action Show

5-6 September

Safety innovation and Mental Health & Wellbeing are becoming increasingly important components of Occupational Health and Safety Management. One in five Australian employees reported that they have taken time off work due to feeling mentally unwell in the past 12 months, due to stress, anxiousness or depression. Also Innovation, whether in processes, technology and/or approaches to people, is becoming more and more crucial in helping to solve ongoing problems and ensuring employees go home safely after work.

The upcoming Safety in Action Tradeshow will tap into these key health & safety topics, by introducing three new dedicated Safety Zones. Each zone will include free, tailored seminar programs to educate today’s OHS Professionals. Next to the Safety Innovations and Mental Health & Wellbeing program, the third safety zone will focus on case studies of current Major Safety Projects in Australia, to stay on top of the latest developments.

“This year to cater for the extra demand we have created three spaces on the Tradeshow floor to run concurrent programs covering Major Projects, Innovations, and Wellbeing. You can attend as many as you like from across all three streams,” says Keith Barks, General Manager at Informa Australia, organizers of the event.

A snapshot of the free seminar sessions includes:

Implementing a mental health and wellbeing strategy in the workplace, Nick Arvantis, Head of Research & Resource Development, Beyond Blue

Software to manage and improve Workplace Mental Health, Sarah O’Leary, Opportunity Creator, myosh

The Future of Corporate Health – Current Trends and Future Direction, Debra Villar, Director, Complete Corporate Wellness

Mitigating Heat Stress – Lessons learnt from 2017, Dr Matt Brearley, Managing Director, Thermal Hyper Performance

Non-Conforming Building Products and Safety Law, Katherine Morris, Norton Rose Fulbright

Legal Approaches, Safety Culture and Human Factors in the Aviation Industry, John Ribbands, Barrister and Aviation Human Factors Specialist, ALAANZ