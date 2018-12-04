The importance of data loggers in structural health monitoring

Engineers and scientists rely on data loggers for structural health monitoring. One of the key challenges for professionals in this area is to assure that structures are not only safe, but that their safety is maintained and improved upon. Sensor technology in combination with real-time data greatly enhances the ability to detect and repair damage from an event before it turns into catastrophic failure.

Monitoring sensors and data loggers must be accurate in order for engineers to determine the health and life of a structure. Structural health monitoring also involves the observation of a system over time. A diagnosis on a structure’s health will be determined by the data that is extracted and analysed. Over longer periods, data analysis provides a reliable insight into the ability of a structure’s performance, especially after extreme events such as earthquakes or blast loading.

Structural health monitoring can be applied to both fixed and mobile infrastructures. There are four stages where damage to critical structures is concerned, including:

Detecting the existence of the damage on the structure

Locating the damage

Identifying the types of damage

Quantifying the severity of the damage



Components of structural health monitoring systems include the primary structure, sensors and data logging systems, data transfer, data management, data interpretation and diagnosis.

DataTaker Geo loggers are designed specifically for structural monitoring with vibrating wire technology. They also support a wide range of commercially available sensors including strain gauge and LVDT sensors that are typically used in geotechnical applications. They can be used as standalone loggers or as part of a network with inbuilt communication options.

