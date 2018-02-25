The Australian Trellis Door Company's High End Projects

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has recently completed a few high end projects for its premium grade shopfront doors for DFS Group at Tan Son Nhat International Airport,Ho Chi Minh City,Vietnam. For further information on the details of other ATDC projects completed at this airport please refer to an article at www.trellisdoors.com.au/prestigious-new-installation-for-dfs-group

Working closely with internationally renowned shopfitters Kingsmen & Co,ATDC has supplied its cutting edge shopfront doors to secure the luxury store’s valuable merchandise.

Kingsmen shopfitters have a global prescence with 19 offices worldwide including South East Asia,The Middle East,Europe,The USA and more. ATDC was involved with Kingsmen in all stages of the door design and installation process and delivered its quality shopfront doors to meet all Kingsmen’s tight handover deadlines.

DFS Group is majority owned by Louis Vuitton-it is arguably the worlds leading international goods retailer and has over 9000 employees in 11 countries with a global network of duty free stores.DFS has utilized ATDC’’s shopfront doors on many of its international stores such as Hong Kong,Sydney and other Australian and Vietnam stores.ATDC has in most DFS projects worked closely with DFS as well as the particular specifying architects,structural engineers,project managers and shopfitters to solve all technical,design and installation challenges and to ensure on time handover of a quality product to this high end customer at competitive prices-every time.For examples of other DFS Group projects that ATDC has worked on see article at www.trellisdoors.com.au/aussie-company-provides-portable-concertina-doors-to-dfs-hong-kong-international-airport

The shopfront doors supplied for this project are ATDC’’s 300mm panel polycarbonate infill doors –the curtain is manufactured from extruded aluminium sections with interlocking hinges suspended from a rigid overhead support track by commercial grade hangars with metal bearings permitting the curtain to fold,slide and stack in a low friction action for functional integrity and longevity.Each of the shopfront doors supplied on this project had an S-bend curve shape in the top track with a 600mm radius which allowed the door to change position relative to the lease line at different points along the span.Up/down locking mechanisms were supplied on this project to achieve a speedy,efficient and seamless lock up without the need for any permanent mullions to lock on to and without the need for cumbersome removeable mullions which are normally used when overhead doors such as roller shutters are used.Whilst keyless emergency egress can be supplied on ATDC’’s shopfront doors this was not a requirement for this project.For further information on ATDC’s shopfront doors see ATDC’’s website at www.trellisdoors.com.au/products/commercial-security/folding-doors-and-shop-doors

ATDC’’s shopfront doors are currently exported throughout South East Asia,The Asia Pacific region,The Pacific Islands and the UAE.ATDC’’s management team’’s expert knowledge and experience in product design,technical research and development and ATDC’’s long standing working relationships with its freight forwarders and logistics partners are essential ingredients of its burgeoning export business.For further information on ATDC’s growing export business please see www.trellisdoors.com.au/exports/singapore

ATDC’’s shopfront doors are also sold throughout Australia including in all capital cities namely Sydney,Melbourne,Brisbane,Adelaide,Perth and Canberra as well as in all regional areas such as Townsville,Darwin,Newcastle,Geelong,Wollongong.For further information on ATDC’’s full range of shopfront doors please visit ATDC’’s website at www.trellisdoors.com.au/products/commercial-security