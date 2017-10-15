Tesla voluntarily recalls 11,000 Model X SUVs worldwide

Tesla is in the process of recalling 11,000 Model X SUVs that have been manufactured between October 28, 2016 – August 16, 2017, worldwide because the company says the SUV’s rear seats might not lock into place – thus posing a potential safety issue. At this point, Tesla has not mentioned what could have caused the manufacturing fault.

Manufacturers’ Monthly was informed by a Tesla spokesperson that letters have been issued to Australian owners of the SUVs about the recall order.

According to Tesla, the company said that it had determined that a small number of cables in the second row fold-flat seats in “some” 2016 and 2017 SUVs may need readjustments. To date, the company has informed Manufacturers’ Monthly that there are no accidents or issues related to this condition and they have issued the voluntary recall letter to potentially affected Australian customers’ vehicles today to confirm if any adjustments were needed.

The letter has indicated that it is still “no issues” driving the Model X SUVs but customers’ were told to avoid sitting in the second row left and centre seating positions at the same time until it has been ascertained that the issues to the cables are non-existent.

The company also said that it can attend to all the needed repairs with its mobile repair service and owners can send their car to the nearest Tesla Service Centre if they choose to do so.